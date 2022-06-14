restaurants

South Philly Barbacoa's Cristina Martinez wins James Beard Award for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic

South Philly Barbacoa is famous for packing the streets of the Italian Market with a menu from scratch.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

South Philly Barbacoa's Cristina Martinez wins James Beard Award

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa won the James Beard Award for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic.

The awards, which are like the Oscars of the food world, were announced Monday night.



Martinez, who is from Mexico, delivered her acceptance speech in Spanish, saying, "It's an honor to win this medal, remembering all the immigrant workers in our restaurant industry."



South Philly Barbacoa, which opened in 2018 at 9th and Ellsworth, is famous for packing the streets of the Italian Market with a menu from scratch.

In May 2020, Action News' Alicia Vitarelli spoke with Martinez and her husband Ben Miller, who called all of the recognition they received from their restaurant "beautiful."

They were grateful, but said what is most important recognition is their customers and feeding those in need.

"We live and breathe in this restaurant and it's an expression of ourselves," Miller said.

South Philly Barbacoa was also featured in Action News' Top 6 Mexican restaurants earlier this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiaawardrestaurants
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANTS
Need an idea for a date spot in Philly? Try these
Pa. Senate passes bill to amplify music for outdoor dining
Black Restaurant Week kicks off in Philadelphia
America's last Howard Johnson's restaurant has closed
TOP STORIES
Chick-fil-A employee shot in Philadelphia; gunman at large
AccuWeather: Strong T'Storm South
'Racial profiling at its worst': Pa. teen executed in 1931 exonerated
3 carjacking suspects arrested after crash in Bucks County
Radnor Twp. passes controversial abortion protection ordinance
17-year-old high school senior killed in Medford Lakes wreck
President Biden to visit Philadelphia on Tuesday
Show More
Pa. GOP lawmakers announce effort to impeachment DA Krasner
Fmr. Philly city commissioner describes 'specific, graphic' threats
Jenkintown man gets help with fake unemployment claim issue
Police Athletic League of Philadelphia celebrates 75th anniversary
Hoskins' RBI in 9th rallies Phillies past Marlins 3-2
More TOP STORIES News