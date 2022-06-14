South Philly Barbacoa's Cristina Martinez wins James Beard Award for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic

The awards, which are like the Oscars of the food world, were announced Monday night.
For Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic: Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa in Philadelphia #jbfa— James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) June 14, 2022
Martinez, who is from Mexico, delivered her acceptance speech in Spanish, saying, "It's an honor to win this medal, remembering all the immigrant workers in our restaurant industry."
South Philly Barbacoa, which opened in 2018 at 9th and Ellsworth, is famous for packing the streets of the Italian Market with a menu from scratch.
In May 2020, Action News' Alicia Vitarelli spoke with Martinez and her husband Ben Miller, who called all of the recognition they received from their restaurant "beautiful."
They were grateful, but said what is most important recognition is their customers and feeding those in need.
"We live and breathe in this restaurant and it's an expression of ourselves," Miller said.
South Philly Barbacoa was also featured in Action News' Top 6 Mexican restaurants earlier this year.