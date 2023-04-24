Philadelphia restaurants are getting recognized by the James Beard Awards and U.S. News & World Report's list of Best Foodie Cities.

Philadelphia chefs and restaurant earn high praise from James Beard, Best Foodies list

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The James Beard Awards for 2023 are coming up, around the same time as the release of U.S. News & World Report's list of Best Foodie Cities in the country.

Spoiler alert: Philadelphia makes a very good showing on both lists.

Six chefs and restaurants have made it to the final rounds of the James Beard Awards with winners announced during a ceremony on June 5 in Chicago.

Local chefs in the running for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic include Jesse Ito of Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Dionicio Jimenez of Cantina La Martina, and Chutatip 'Nok' Suntaranon of Kalaya.

Rittenhouse staple Friday Saturday Sunday is a contender for Outstanding Restaurant, and Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club is up for Emerging Chef. Ellen Yin, founder of High Street Hospitality Group, is a national nominee for Outstanding Restaurateur.

The restaurants represent a diversity of cuisines and chef backgrounds.

