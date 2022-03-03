Sports

James Harden has Sixers playing at their peak, fans at fever pitch

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Wells Fargo Center was the place to be Wednesday night.

The Sixers are the hottest ticket in town, ANY town.

On the road, they're a huge draw. At home?

They're all anyone is talking about.

And it's thanks to ONE guy.

James Harden has had quite a debut with the team. We all knew he could score, but I don't think any of us realized what a great passer he is and how he makes everyone better.

From taking attention away from Joel Embiid, to letting Tyrese Maxey play off the ball in his natural role, Harden's presence has brought this team to another level.

Through three games he has 37 assists. Not surprising the Sixers won all three games.

He and Embiid combined for 180 points and got to the free-throw line 82 times.

How are teams going to deal with that?

Now I realize it's really early and we're still in the honeymoon period, but these guys also seem to genuinely like each other.

I asked Doc Rivers about the chemistry earlier this week, and he said it's real and WITHOUT saying it, implied that it's much different than it has been, back when Brooklyn Ben (Simmons) was here.

And the fans want to be here.

Tickets for last night's game started around $75 just to get in the building. Like I said, the hottest ticket in town.
