James Harden prepares to launch his first wine label, J-HARDEN

CALIFORNIA (WPVI) -- Sixers superstar James Harden is still working out the details of his newest contract, but that didn't stop him from launching his latest business venture.Harden was in California for the launch of his first wine label J-HARDEN.Teammate Joel Embiid, and rapper Travis Scott, were among the stars in attendance over the weekend.Harden teamed up with Accolade Wines to create the collection, giving his input on a taste, look and feel to match his personality.J-HARDEN wine will be available for purchase beginning September 1.