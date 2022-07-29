Family in deadly cone beating says they're being harassed by youngsters

James Lambert died after he was beaten with a cone back on June 24 on Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of a 73-year-old man beaten to death with a traffic cone says youngsters connected to his attack are harassing their 84-year-old mother.

Tania Stephens, the niece of homicide victim James Lambert Jr., said on three different occasions in July a group of kids approached herself and family members outside of her mother's Strawberry Mansion home.

Stephens' mother is Lambert's sister.

She said she reported the alleged harassment to police, along with photos of the youngsters.

The Philadelphia Police Department said they are investigating the claims.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said it is investigating the claims too and they take witness intimidation claims seriously.

This week an assistant district attorney requested a "stay away" order for 14-year-old defendants Richard Jones and Gamara Mosley and all third parties. A judge granted that order.

Video captured Lambert being beaten on June 24 on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police say Lambert suffered injuries to his head and later died.

Jones and Mosley have been charged with third-degree homicide and conspiracy. A 13-year-old and 10-year-old were questioned by police but not charged.

Attorney Lonny Fish, who represents Gamara Mosley, said that no one related to his client was part of the group seen in photos taken by the alleged harassers, but some of the teens seen in the photos were friends with Mosely previously.

Fish made clear that his client and her family have accepted responsibility and are not behind any intimidation attempt.

"My client, when the time is right, will accept responsibility. And my client's family accepts responsibility and they denounce any of these actions. And if they could stop it, they would, but they have no control over what other people are doing," said Fish.

Stephens said her family's grief is unbelievable in the wake of the alleged harassment, and she feels this is witness intimidation.

"It's extremely hard, everyone is in counseling... They snatched a very intricate part of our family. I want accountability from the parents to the 10-year-old," said Stephens.

She also feels all of the children present should be held accountable, but now she says her focus is on keeping her family safe.

"Our concern is that they killed our uncle. We don't want them to kill our mother too," said Stephens.

Lambert's family is set to meet with the district attorney's office and Philadelphia police on Friday.