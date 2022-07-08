homicide

Philadelphia police searching for 7 young suspects wanted in deadly attack

The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
By
Police searching for 7 young suspects wanted in deadly attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of seven young suspects wanted in a deadly attack last month.

The incident took place at 2:38 a.m. on Friday, June 24, on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police say a 72-year-old man was attacked by four males and three females. The suspects are believed to be in their early to mid-teens.



They say the suspects struck the victim several times with objects, knocking him to the ground.

In surveillance video released by police on Friday, the suspects can be seen attacking the victim with a traffic cone.



Police say the man suffered injuries to his head.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries the next day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.
