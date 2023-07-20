Philadelphia police seek driver after pedestrian fatally struck in Port Richmond

Philadelphia police are searching for a driver in a fatal hit-and-run who they say called 911 after the initial collision but fled the scene once paramedics arrived.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a driver involved in a crash that left a pedestrian dead.

It happened on Tuesday night at Aramingo Avenue and Ann Street shortly after 11 p.m. in the Port Richmond section of the city.

Surveillance video shows 69-year-old James Panno crossing the street when he was struck by a car.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say the driver called 911 but left once paramedics arrived.

Action News spoke with Panno's widow, who says she hopes the driver comes forward.

"It'll solve what happened to him, because right now I don't know anything," said Donnamarie Panno. "I've known him all my life, you know, he was a hard-working man, worked every single day."

Police have not released a description of the driver or the car involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police.