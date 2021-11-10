Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers star completes Harvard Business School program during COVID-19 pandemic

JVR has his hand in many different business opportunities already.
By
Flyers star completes Harvard Business School program during pandemic

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Flyers star James van Riemsdyk has always been a heady player on the ice.

It turns out he's the same off it.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, JVR enrolled in a Crossover Into Business program for professional athletes at Harvard to help prepare him for his ventures away from the rink.

"As my career has gone on, you've seen now we're in the age of athletes being very savvy in the sense of using their influence to be a part of brands, partner with brands, strategically help them accomplish their goals, but also maybe them being more involved in getting equity deals and things like that," Van Riemsdyk tells Action News.

Van Riemsdyk has his hand in many different business opportunities already.

He's an investor and brand ambassador for GuardLab, which develops mouthguards through 3D imaging.

He also works with State and Liberty, a performance fabric men's wear company.

"It's stuff that I would use myself because I know it helps me. I want to have a long successful productive career, but also it's one of those things where I can help get the word out or accomplish the goal of a company trying to grow," Van Riemsdyk says.

JVR is not flaunting his accomplishment - he's staying humble and only owns a Harvard hoodie.

"I should wear my sweatshirt in (the locker room) and see what the guys would say," Van Riemsdyk said. "All I got to do is get something for fridge at home for my parents and maybe they'll believe me too."

