Man ID'd after killed in triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

Monday, January 29, 2024 2:46PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 28-year-old man has been identified after being killed during what Philadelphia police believe was an attempted robbery.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Pentridge Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday in Southwest Philadelphia.

That's where police say they found the three gunshot victims.

A 28-year-old man, later identified as Jaquon Warrington, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A 55-year-old woman is now listed in stable condition and a 36-year-old man is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

