Man ID'd after killed in triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 28-year-old man has been identified after being killed during what Philadelphia police believe was an attempted robbery.
Officers responded to the 3600 block of Pentridge Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday in Southwest Philadelphia.
That's where police say they found the three gunshot victims.
A 28-year-old man, later identified as Jaquon Warrington, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
A 55-year-old woman is now listed in stable condition and a 36-year-old man is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
