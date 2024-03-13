Kelce brothers' New Heights show wins iHeartRadio Podcast of the Year award

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Newly-retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis, are celebrating a new trophy.

Their weekly show won the top prize at the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

New Heights, which is released every Wednesday, was named Podcast of the Year.

The brothers responded to the news, saying they are honored.

Jason thanked the show's loyal listeners and Swifies, as Taylor Swift fans helped the show gain even more popularity since Travis began dating the music star.