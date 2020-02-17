Sports

Eagles center Jason Kelce arm wrestles random guy at Havertown's Brick and Brew Gastropub

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Imagine walking into a bar and seeing Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce in a "DELCO" t-shirt looking for an arm-wrestling partner.

That's just what happened to Dave Griffin when he walked into Havertown's Brick and Brew Gastropub on Saturday.

Video shared by Dave's sister-in-law, Julie Smyth Garling, shows then intense arm wrestle.

Dave put up a good fight but Kelce ultimately won!

"(Dave's) enjoying it! It's pretty cool to see how down to earth these guys are especially when we all live and die for the Eagles," Julie said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdelaware countyaction news sportsphiladelphia eaglescommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News