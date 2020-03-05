Sports

Jason Peters to enter free agent market after 11 seasons with Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Peters is seen during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

For the first time in 11 seasons, left tackle Jason Peters will look for other opportunities outside the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles made the announcement in a statement Thursday morning.



The statement said the team and Peters have mutually agreed he will enter the free agent market when the new league year begins on March 18.

"We are appreciative of everything Jason has contributed to the organization over the last 11 seasons in Philadelphia, including a first-ballot Hall of Fame career and helping us win our first Super Bowl Championship," the team said. "Jason has been an incredible leader and person both on and off the field."

The team said they will remain in communication with Peters as "each side continues to evaluate its options in free agency," which leaves the door open for the nine-time Pro Bowler to return to Philly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News