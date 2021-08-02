celebrity deaths

Jay Pickett, longtime soap opera actor, dies at 60

EMBED <>More Videos

Notable celebrities who have recently died

Jay Pickett, a veteran soap opera actor best known for his roles on "General Hospital," "Days of Our Lives" and "Port Charles," has died. He was 60.

His wife, Elena Pickett, confirmed his death, CNN reported.

Pickett was on location in Idaho, filming a scene for his upcoming movie "Treasure Valley" when he died, according to the film's director, Travis Mills.

"Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene," Mills posted on the film's official Facebook page. "Our hearts are broken, and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy."

"He was doing what he loved: acting, riding horses, making movies. And he was magnificent," he continued.

While the cause has not yet been released, Pickett's death "appears to have been a heart attack," Mills said, adding that everyone who was there did their best "to keep him alive."

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsobituaryu.s. & world
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Malcolm X daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC
'Sandlot' actor Art LaFleur dies at 78
Young Dolph shot and killed at cookie shop in his hometown
Dean Stockwell, 'Quantum Leap' star, dies at 85
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News