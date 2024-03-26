Man accused in deadly stabbing attack released from prison the day before, officials said

Prisoner Review Board members step down after parolee accused of killing boy hours after released

CHICAGO -- Two member of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board are stepping down just weeks after an 11-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a man released from prison the day before, the governor's office said in a news release Monday.

Earlier this month, Jayden Perkins was stabbed to death in Chicago while trying to protect his pregnant mother, who was seriously injured.

The suspect in the case, Crosetti Brand, 37, a former boyfriend of Perkins' mother, had been released from prison on parole hours before the attack.

He allegedly broke into Perkins' mother's apartment and repeatedly stabbed her.

Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement Monday, saying "It is clear that evidence in this case was not given the careful consideration that victims of domestic violence deserve and I am committed to ensuring additional safeguards and training are in place to prevent tragedies like this from happening again."

The parole board's lead reviewer of Brand's case, LeAnn Miller, and the chairman of the prisoner review board have now resigned.

Pritzker will announce appointments to fill current PRB vacancies following a thorough search.

"There is a lot to be concerned about as it relates to how the Prison Review Board moves forward and why the resignation of the person who made this decision is warranted and necessary," 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez said.

The incident took place in Vasquez's ward.

He said Miller made the right decision to resign.

Brand has a long and well-documented history of domestic violence against multiple women, including Perkins' mother.

"My understanding is that the board itself is gonna go to some more like domestic violence survivor training to get a better understanding of cases like this and really think through how best to address them," Vasquez said.

Ald. Vasquez said as his community begins to heal, the gaps in the judicial system locally and on a state level must be addressed.

"What we can do in this moment is coming together as a community, knowing how much Jayden touched all of our lives, and make sure that we do things that we can to support the family and to prevent any incidents like this from ever occurring again," he said.

Ald. Vasquez said there was a small and private funeral held Monday morning for Perkins.

While his mother was severely injured in the attack, she was well enough to attend Monday.

Later Monday, Pritzker announced the resignation of Prisoner Review Board chair Donald Shelton.

Shelton had served on the PRB since September of 2012, joining the board after a lengthy career with the Champaign Police Department, a news release said.

"Donald Shelton served the state of Illinois in his role with the PRB for over a decade, providing a model of dedication to public service," Pritzker said in a statement. "During his time with the Champaign Police Department and with the PRB he worked diligently to keep Illinoisans safe and uphold our justice system, and I thank him for his service."

There was no reason given for Shelton's resignation.