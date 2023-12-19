Jefferson Health, Lehigh Valley Health Network announce plans for merger

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thomas Jefferson University announced Tuesday that it plans to acquire Lehigh Valley Health Network as part of a major merger.

The two healthcare institutions said they signed a preliminary agreement on Monday with the goal of creating a leading healthcare system in the region.

Jefferson said the deal would create a healthcare system comprised of 30 hospitals and more than 700 outpatient care sites.

Both sides are expected to sign a definitive agreement to combine sometime next year.