1 injured in fire at Edgewater Park, NJ condo

The fire started around 5:19 a.m. at the Jefferson Square Condominiums on the 1200 block of Cooper Street in Edgewater Park.

The fire started around 5:19 a.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Square Condominiums on the 1200 block of Cooper Street in Edgewater Park.

Officials say the bulk of the blaze has been knocked down.

The injured person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Fire crews remain on the scene.