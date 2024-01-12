Country singer Jelly Roll testifies on Capitol Hill, urges Congress to act on fentanyl crisis

WASHINGTON -- You usually see him with a microphone in hand, performing sold-out shows, but country music superstar Jason "Jelly Roll" DeFord went to Capitol Hill Thursday to use his voice on a different platform.

He testified before a House committee about the dangers of fentanyl -- and urged lawmakers to pass the "FEND Off Fentanyl Act." The measure has passed the Senate, but has yet to be taken up by the House. DeFord spoke openly about his past struggles with drugs, and now advocates for victims of drug abuse.

"One hundred ninety people a day overdose and die every single day in the United States of America. That is about a 737 plane. That's what about a 737 aircraft can carry," he said. "Could you imagine the national media attention it would get if they were reporting that a plane was crashing every single day and killing 190 people? But because it's 190 drug addicts, we don't feel that way."

The country star says he feels like he is the perfect person to push lawmakers to pass legislation combating the supply and distribution of fentanyl because he used to be a part of the problem and knows the first hand impact on forgotten Americans.

DeFord said he cannot vote due to his past convictions, but believes the fentanyl crisis transcends politics and political parties.