Jeopardy! clue about John's Roast Pork's cheesesteak stumps contestant

Here was the $200 clue for "The Sandwich Generation" category on Thursday's episode:
HEY, YOUSE GUYS!
U.S. NEWS RAVED ABOUT
THIS SANDWICH FROM
JOHN'S ROAST PORK
IN PHILADELPHIA
Burt Thakur, a project engineer, from Palm Springs, California buzzed in first.
His response, "What is the dipped pork sandwich?"
He tried to clear things up before his time expired.
"The pork? Pork sandwich? Pork roll? What is pork sandwich?" Thakur asked in a hopeful manner.
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek replied, "None of the above."
Two-day champion Devin Rossiter, an academic coach from Bakersfield, California, gave his response, "What is a cheesesteak?"
"What is a cheesesteak. Yes," Trebek said.
The clue did not go unnoticed by the famous Philadelphia establishment.
The owner posted his jubilation on Facebook:
"JOHN'S ROAST PORK was on tonight's episode of JEOPARDY!!! The question was: WHAT IS A CHEESESTEAK! So honored & humbled!!!! How excited my customers became is so special to my family & ME!!! You guys ROCK!!!!
JOHN, JR(OWNER)"
As for the game show, Burt Thakur did redeem himself by going on to win and becoming the new Jeopardy! champ.