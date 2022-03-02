jeopardy

'Jeopardy!' champion takes off wig after win streak to 'normalize what cancer recovery looks like'

Christine Whelchel explained why she competed without her wig on Monday's show.
By Yi-Jin Yu via GMA
EMBED <>More Videos

'Jeopardy!' champ removes wig to destigmatize cancer recovery

LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy!" contestant Christine Whelchel has been competing on the popular TV game show since last week but it wasn't just her winning performances that have been capturing viewers' attention.



Christine Whelchel is pictured on her third day as a contestant on the game show "Jeopardy!" on ABC, on Jan. 31, 2022.

The piano teacher and church organist from Spring Hill, Tennessee, appeared without a light brown wig during Monday's episode and explained why she wanted to do so during a Q-and-A with host Ken Jennings.

"After the winnings, I decided that I didn't need to hide behind a wig anymore and I wanted to normalize what cancer recovery looks like," Whelchel said.


Christine Whelchel is a contestant on the game show "Jeopardy!" on Feb. 28, 2022.

Whelchel is a four-day "Jeopardy!" champion, having already won $73,602.

The game show shared a video clip of Whelchel discussing her decision on Twitter and in a caption added, "A strong Jeopardy! player and an even stronger person. "

The tweet has already garnered over 90,000 views and more than 5,000 likes, with many commenting and sharing their own cancer recovery photos.



"Go go go, Christine! This was me with my husband, 3 months after my last chemo session," wrote one commenter.

Another shared a smiling selfie and commented, "Go Christine! from a fellow warrior."

MORE: Amy Schneider's 'Jeopardy!' accomplishments reach past podium, LGBTQ community talks representation
EMBED More News Videos

The LGBTQ community says Amy Schneider's Jeopardy! run really amplifies representation, and lets younger generations know that anything is possible.



Whelchel explained in an earlier Q-and-A last week that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer a year ago. Shortly after learning about her diagnosis, she said she decided to try her luck and take the "Jeopardy!" test, the first step in getting on to the game show. Whelchel also said she is currently cancer-free.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hair loss or alopecia is a common side effect of some cancer treatments like chemotherapy. After Whelchel was featured as the Play of the Day on "Good Morning America" Tuesday, co-anchor Robin Roberts mentioned that cancer patients who wear wigs don't always do so for themselves.

"Sometimes we wear the wig to put others at ease," she pointed out.

"[Whelchel] showed a lot of strength, a lot of courage. And I'm telling you, people were watching. It makes such a big, big difference," Roberts, a cancer survivor herself, added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbreast cancerhaircancergame showotrcjeopardy
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
JEOPARDY
Mayim Bialik hosts the 'Jeopardy! National College Championship'
Amy Schneider's 'Jeopardy!' accomplishments reach past podium
Amy Schneider's historic 'Jeopardy!' run comes to an end
Amy Schneider now has 2nd most consecutive 'Jeopardy!' wins
TOP STORIES
Juvenile killed after officers return fire in South Philly: Police
FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address
Here's how President Biden wants to fight inflation
Russia batters Ukraine; both sides say ready for more talks
Key takeaways of President Biden's State of the Union address
Man shot and killed in car near Philly rec center
Suspect steals ambulance then SUV in Bucks County: Police
Show More
You can order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests next week
Amputee K9 officer makes history in New Jersey
South Philly residents voice concerns over Washington Avenue plan
The Beard is here: Philly hype for James Harden's home debut
Iowa governor gives GOP response to Biden's SOTU address
More TOP STORIES News