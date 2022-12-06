Hagley Museum in Wilmington gets its own category on 'Jeopardy!'

The Hagley Museum pitched the idea to the show and this week it's finally happening.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The eyes of the nation will be on Wilmington Thursday night, with a whole category on 'Jeopardy!' dedicated to a new exhibit at an historic museum.

The museum is getting its own category in the first round of 'Jeopardy!' called "The World of Patent Models."

The collection is featured in their new exhibition called: "Nation of Inventors." Contestants will be tested on five of their patent models from the 19th century.

"Patent models, for those who don't know, are miniature models of an inventor's idea," said Laura Jury, Marketing Manager for the Hagley Museum and Library. "If they wanted to submit for a patent in the 1800s, they had to include the small-scale model along with their application. We have over 5,000 patent models and Hagley's collection."

The Hagley Museum's "Nation of Inventors " exhibition opened in October. It was delayed for over a year because of damage from Hurricane Ida.

"The exhibition itself has over 120 patent models that people can come and see," said Jury. "So we hope that people, after they watch the episode on Thursday, will come visit us in person here at Hagley."

You can catch the Hagley Museum category on 'Jeopardy!' on Thursday, December 8th.

