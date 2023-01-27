Celebration of life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat to be streamed live on Saturday

"Jerry wished for a big celebration of life," his family's statement said. "And we have a big one planned."

Jerry Blavat, the legendary disc jockey known as "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Boss with the Hot Sauce" has died.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The celebration of life for legendary Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat will be streamed live on Saturday morning starting at 11 a.m.

You can watch the service on 6abc.com, the 6abc mobile app and the 6abc streaming TV apps.

Services for the entertainer known as "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Boss with the Hot Sauce" will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 18th and the Parkway in Philadelphia.

The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. and the Mass is set to begin at 11:30 a.m.

The family tells 6abc that singer Dionne Warwick will deliver the eulogy.

"Jerry wished for a big celebration of life," his family's statement said. "And we have a big one planned."

Blavat passed away on Friday, January 20.

He was 82 years old.

"Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did," his family said in a statement on Tuesday. "We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories - oh, those memories."

