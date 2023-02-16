Jersey Shore amusement games operator fined, banned for 10 years

Investigators say the balls used for the basketball and quarterback challenge games were over-inflated and prizes on display were misleading.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman who operates amusement games along the boardwalk in Wildwood and North Wildwood, New Jersey has been banned for 10 years.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced Wednesday that Christine Strothers was also fined more than $15,000 for failing to comply with regulations.

Investigators say the balls used for Strothers' basketball and quarterback challenge games were over-inflated and prizes on display were misleading.

"Every person who plays an amusement game in the State of New Jersey deserves a fair shot at winning a prize," said Platkin. "The Jersey Shore is one of the biggest draws in the State for families looking for fun and recreation and we are making sure those families are not being scammed out of their hard-earned money."

Overall in 2022, the games commission conducted 7,000 investigations, resulting in $35,000 in penalties.

"Investigators are always on the lookout to ensure a safe and fair experience for everyone who plays an amusement game on the boardwalk," said Cari Fais, acting director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. "Amusement game operators who aren't playing by the rules spoil the fun for everyone and they will be held accountable."

Anyone who believes that an amusement game is being operated in violation of the Amusement Games Licensing Law are encouraged to file an online complaint. Consumers can also call 1-800-242-5846.