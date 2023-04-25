Jersey Shore towns seek court orders to stop pop-up beach parties

Jersey Shore towns are taking action to stop pop-up beach parties this summer.

At times the parties have drawn thousands, sparked fights and overwhelmed police.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Jersey Shore towns are taking action to stop pop-up beach parties this summer.

Towns up and down the shore are seeking court orders to stop promoters from throwing the events, which are posted on social media.

At times they have drawn thousands, sparked fights and overwhelmed police.

A judge has now approved one of those court orders and blocked a planned party in Seaside Heights scheduled for next week.

"This is an event that was going to cause problems by bringing people together - thousands of people that don't know each other - for no particular reason except to party," said Seaside Heights mayor Tony Vaz.

The organizer of that event posted online, warning people not to show up to the event or they could be arrested.

This all comes after two people died last September during a pop-up rally in Wildwood.