Families soak up unusually warm weather by hitting beaches, boardwalks at the Jersey Shore

Summer will be here before we know it, and residents told Action News they're ready for it.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An unseasonably warm Sunday in March had a lot of people thinking the same thing, which was to spend the day at the Jersey Shore.

"It's beautiful out, we decided to take the kids to the boardwalk and get something to eat before we head back to Delaware," explained Chris Trexler Sr. from Newark, Delaware.

People were itching for the return of summer in Ocean City.

The warmer weather had people in shorts and even bathing suits. People were sunbathing, playing in the sand, and having a catch on the beach.

"I wish I was fishing, but got some good pizza! Everybody get on down to the shore, because it's beautiful out," said Trexler.

"I think it's great, I think it should be like this more often," added another beachgoer.

"It's really hot and I really like it. It feels like summer," one person said.