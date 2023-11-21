Best places to shop jewelry from Brilliant Earth, Kay Jewelers, BaubleBar and more

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below

Whether you're gifting a piece of jewelry to someone special or treating yourself, we have 7 brands to choose from: Gorjana, Brilliant Earth, BaubleBar, Blue Nile, Gabriel & Co. Fine Jewelry And Bridal, Kay Jewelers and Soru Jewellery. From stackable rings to bold glitzy statement pieces, we've chosen rings that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth Brilliant Earth Secret Garden Lab Diamond Ring $4440 to $4470 Surprise your special someone with this secret garden engagement ring. The secret garden setting has marquise-shaped diamond buds intertwined with vines that wrap around the moissanite gemstone at its center. This ring is as unique as it is beautiful and is at the top of Brilliant Earth's top 20 engagement rings. Shop Now

Gorjana

Gorjana Gorjana Amara Ring Set $65 Add subtle details to your fingers with this stackable Gorjana ring set. Available with gold or silver plating, you can stack these rings in any order or wear them separately. Shop Now

Baublebar

Baublebar Baublebar 18K Gold Custom Block Ring $138 Customize this 18K Gold plated ring and add a bold yet simplistic elevation to your jewelry collection. With the ability to customize this piece, the possibilities are endless for how you can address it to your gift recipient. If you'd prefer a bit more glitz and glamour, this ring is also available in a Gold/Pavé setting. Shop Now

Blue Nile

39% off Blue Nile Peridot Ring With Peridot And Diamond Halo In 14k Yellow Gold $380

$625 Give something unique this stunning periodt ring. This ring features a solitary peridot surrounded by a ring of round diamonds and is sure to stand in in any room you're in. You can get it on sale now for $380. Shop Now

Gabriel & Co

Gabriel & Co. Gabriel & Co.14K White Gold Diamond Fan Corset Ring $2025 Put a smile on the face of someone special with this white gold diamond fan corset ring. Intricately created this geometric design gives this ring a uniqueness you may not find elsewhere. You can gift this ring for an engagement ring or as an anniversary present. Shop Now

Kay Jewelers

Kay Jewelers is known for their rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets. Pioneers of responsible sourcing, the Kay Jewelers brand has "led with love" with engagement rings of every style, shape and color to commemorate your special moments.

33% off Kay Jewelers Kay Jewelers Diamond Bridal Set 5/8 ct tw Round-cut 10K White Gold $999.99

$1499.99 Give your partner an upgrade with this Kay Jewelers Diamond Bridal set. This ring features a princess cut diamond with additional diamonds in the 10K white gold band and wedding band. On sale now for $999.99, this ring will add a dazzling touch to your partner's hand. Shop Now

Soru Jewellery

Soru Jewellery Soru Jewellery Lynx Ring $165 Add to a statement piece to your collection with this Soru Lynx ring. With green malachite, known as the stone of transformation, and a golden border, this ring is a unique stand out piece. Shop Now

By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.