College freshman from New Jersey critically injured in Nashville shooting

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 5:03PM
The 18-year-old from New Jersey was walking on a track when she was hit by a stray bullet.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WPVI) -- A college freshman from New Jersey was critically injured in a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday night.

Jillian Ludwig, 18, was walking on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park when she was hit by a stray bullet.

She is said to be in extremely critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Police said the gunfire came from public housing across the street and a suspect is in custody.

Shaquille Taylor, 29, is being charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering in connection to the shooting.

Police said he was shooting at a car when the bullet hit Ludwig in the head.

The president of Belmont University, Dr. Greg Jones, sent a letter to students and faculty that said Ludwig is known for her love of music.

She is a music business major and bass player who loves running and enjoys being outside.

He said a prayer service would be held on campus Wednesday afternoon and asked the community to join him in praying for Ludwig's family, friends and loved ones.

