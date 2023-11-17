NJ college freshman laid to rest after being killed by stray bullet in Nashville shooting

MONMOUTH COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey college student killed by a stray bullet in Nashville, Tennessee, was laid to rest Friday.
Jillian Ludwig, 18, was walking on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on the night of Nov. 7 when she was hit in the head by a stray bullet. She died two days later from her injuries.
Ludwig, who is from New Jersey, was a freshman at Belmont University.
Services were held for friends and family at a church in Monmouth County, New Jersey Friday. A wake was also held Thursday in Manasquan, New Jersey.
RELATED: Tennessee college student's parents speak out after NJ daughter killed by stray bullet
"Jillian was a radiant and talented young woman full of enthusiasm, compassion, and love. Her music, service, and positive attitude made the world a better place. In her short 18 years, Jillian made a remarkable impact on countless people and her spirit will continue to bring light to the world," her obituary said.
The alleged gunman, 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor, has been arrested and charged with murder. He allegedly told authorities he was firing at a vehicle.