NJ college freshman laid to rest after being killed by stray bullet in Nashville shooting

Jillian Ludwig, the 18-year-old Belmont University freshman from New Jersey who was killed by a stray bullet in Nashville, was laid to rest Friday.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey college student killed by a stray bullet in Nashville, Tennessee, was laid to rest Friday.

Jillian Ludwig, 18, was walking on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on the night of Nov. 7 when she was hit in the head by a stray bullet. She died two days later from her injuries.

Ludwig, who is from New Jersey, was a freshman at Belmont University.

Services were held for friends and family at a church in Monmouth County, New Jersey Friday. A wake was also held Thursday in Manasquan, New Jersey.

"Jillian was a radiant and talented young woman full of enthusiasm, compassion, and love. Her music, service, and positive attitude made the world a better place. In her short 18 years, Jillian made a remarkable impact on countless people and her spirit will continue to bring light to the world," her obituary said.

The alleged gunman, 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor, has been arrested and charged with murder. He allegedly told authorities he was firing at a vehicle.