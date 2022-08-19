Jim Gardner to throw out first pitch at Phillies game on Sunday

Jim announced he will be retiring from Action News at the end of the year.

Jim has had some practice with pregame ceremonies as he rang the bell at the 76ers game back in 2019.

PHILADELPHIA -- The division rival New York Mets are in town to take on the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend.

But the big story is that our very own Jim Gardner will throw out the first pitch ahead of Sunday's game at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies game is set for 1:35 p.m. Sunday so make sure to cheer him on if you're there!

On the same day, children 14 and under will get a Phillie Phanatic Pop! Vinyl figure. Maybe they'll make one of Jim, too!

Philadelphia Phillies

Jim has held the long-tenured position of anchor of Action News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. since May 11, 1977, after joining WPVI as a reporter and anchor during the Noon newscast on June 1, 1976.

Jim Gardner sits at the anchor desk for his final Action News at 11 newscast. Bruce Neumann

He signed off from Action News at 11 p.m. on Jan. 11.