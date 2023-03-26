Jimmy Buffet's 'Escape to Margaritaville' coming to Walnut Street Theatre

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Walnut Street Theatre transports audiences to the Caribbean with Jimmy Buffet's 'Escape to Margaritaville.'

"It's about people that come to this island, to the resort, to escape real life," says Lisa Stevens, director and choreographer for this performance.

She says audiences will feel like they're on the island too - enjoying the "sun and beach" and thinking about "good times."

"There's a lot of Jimmy Buffett songs in the show," says music director Chris Burcheri.

He says the songs cover the whole span of Buffet's career, so audiences can expect to hear classic Buffet songs like 'Margaritaville,' 'Cheeseburger in Paradise,' 'Fins' and 'Volcano.'

"A lot of the music in the show is going to be familiar to the audiences," says Stevens.

The musical tells the story of Tully, who works at Margaritaville.

Stevens describes Tully as a beach bum type who has left real life behind.

She says he infuses that into the guests that come and visit the hotel.

Tully's buddy, Brick, bartends there.

Stevens says the guys are kind of in cahoots when it comes to wooing the ladies.

But Rachel, a career-minded tourist, changes Tully.

"He's used to just sort of keeping it light and living in the moment, and then he meets this woman who turns this light bulb on for him," says Stevens.

There's some romance, humor, and fun moments throughout the show.

It's Stevens' directorial debut at the Walnut Street Theatre. She also choreographed the show.

Burcheri says the performance is full of "very high energy, big, splashy production numbers."

Stevens says there's also a lot of opportunity for audience participation during the show.

"Singing along would be great," says Burcheri.

He says Buffet fans can also look for parrot head traditions included in the musical.

"It is a homage to Jimmy Buffett's music," says Stevens. "It's gonna be a fun night for everybody."

Jimmy Buffet's 'Escape to Margaritaville runs March 28-April 30 at the Walnut Street Theatre.

Jimmy Buffet's 'Escape to Margaritaville' | Tickets

The Walnut Street Theatre

825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107