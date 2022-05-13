Philadelphia 76ers

'Tobias Harris over me?' Jimmy Butler fired up after Heat's Game 6 win over 76ers

By Ben Morse, CNN
PHILADELPHIA -- The Miami Heat advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 99-90 in Game 6.

Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 32 points, to go along with eight rebounds, as the Heat closed out the best-of-seven series, 4-2.

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler plays during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum



The victory was particularly sweet for Butler, who played for the 76ers in the 2018/19 season. After the game, as he made his way to the locker room, Butler could be heard saying, "Tobias Harris over me?" - a reference to Philadelphia's decision to trade Butler to the Heat in 2019 and choosing to sign Harris to a huge contract instead.



Afterwards, he praised the effect the Heat organization has had on his overall play.

"I think the confidence my teammates and my coaches put in me, it's a lot," Butler said. "They really be hyping me up out there and I just go play. I try everything in my power to make sure that we win ... They just trust me with everything."

The Heat will now face the winner of the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics series in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, right, scores past Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris during the second half of Game 3.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum



For the Sixers, it starts an offseason filled with questions, in particular, over whether to offer James Harden an extended contract.

Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season, but his play since arriving has been hit and miss.

And facing an elimination Game 6 on Thursday, Harden struggled against the stifling Heat defense, finishing with just 11 points but shooting only twice and scoring none in the second half.

Afterwards, 76ers center Joel Embiid said the Harden the team received is different from the Harden who was the MVP just a few years ago.

"Since we got him, everybody expected the Houston James Harden," Embiid told the media. "But that's not who he is anymore. He's more of a playmaker. I thought, at times, he could have been, as all of us could have been, more aggressive. All of us whether it was Tyrese (Maxey) or Tobias (Harris) or guys coming off the bench.

"And I'm not just talking about offensively. I'm talking about you know, as a whole offensively and defensively. I didn't think we were good defensively as a team. They took advantage of a lot of stuff that we tried to do defensively.

"And then, offensively, just really everybody being on the same page, obviously, only having probably what, three or four months to all work together and try to figure it out. Maybe, it wasn't a lot of time ... I don't think we played our best basketball."

Embiid was full of praise for his former teammate Butler.

"Obviously, that's my guy," Embiid said. "That's my brother. Oh, man, it's tough. But I'm so proud of him. He's playing an unreal level right now. He's something else right now. I'm proud of him being at this level and carrying them and what he's been able to do.

"They've had ups and downs the whole season. Missing guys, not being healthy, and, they still found a way to be the number one team in the East and to be able to come in and do what they did, they deserve a lot of credit. They have a great team, great guys overall. And, obviously, great coaching and a great front offense, so a lot of credit to them."



