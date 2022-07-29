Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire at Jim's Steaks on South Street

Chopper 6 over the scene showed smoke billowing from the back of the building.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a fire at Jim's Steaks in South Philadelphia on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters have responded to a two-alarm fire at Jim's Steaks in South Philadelphia.

The fire broke out just before 9:30 a.m. Friday at the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop on the 400 block of South Street.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed smoke billowing from the back of the building.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said "companies began investigating smoke in the building around 9:25 a.m."

"This incident at 4th & South is now at two alarms, meaning about 100 PFD members are responding -- firefighters, medics, chiefs and support personnel," the fire department tweeted.

Firefighters could be seen on the second floor of the building breaking windows as they tried to get the fire under control.

There is no word on any injuries.

A cause has not yet been determined.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 6abc.com as more details become available.