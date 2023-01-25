WATCH LIVE

President Biden, VP Harris visiting Philadelphia next week

By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 25, 2023 3:47PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Philadelphia next week, the White House announced Wednesday.

Their visit will take place on Friday, Feb. 3.

The White House says, "They will discuss the progress we have made and their work implementing the Biden-Harris economic agenda that continues to deliver results for the American people."

No further information about their visit has been released at this time, including where they will stop while in the city.

