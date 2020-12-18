Philadelphia native leads Biden's inaugural committee

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia native Erin Wilson was at the forefront when President-elect Joe Biden launched his campaign here in the nation's birthplace. Now she's leading his inaugural committee as the deputy executive director."Personally, being able to be a part of a national moment that we can bring to all Americans to celebrate together is a truly meaningful experience," Wilson said.Wilson is about to make history happen. She says it's an inspiration to see Kamala Harris is sworn in as the first Black woman vice president."There's no woman of color that looks at Kamala Harris and does not see themselves in her," Wilson said.She said Biden's inauguration will certainly be a celebration. Yet, it will be much different from when he attended President Obama's back in 2013.The biggest priority: social distancing"It's going to be smaller because we have to be," Wilson added, "The great thing about it is we are now going to be breaking the box in terms of what does an inauguration mean and look and feel like."Wilson said they are telling people not to come to the nation's capital, inauguration events will be virtual. While the committee is ironing out details, she said the values of City of Brotherly Love will be incorporated."In many ways, this election is our recommitment to America," said the University of Pennsylvania alum.Wilson says this inauguration is about hope and breaking barriers."I often think about the shoulders who I have stood on who have paved the way for me to have this experience, and I'm just so grateful to pay it forward with this amazing administration," she said.