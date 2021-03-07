NBA rules out 76ers' Embiid, Simmons for All-Star Game after barber tests positive for COVID-19

OFFICIAL: Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons OUT tonight



Embiid (Team Durant) & Simmons (Team LeBron) will not play in tonight’s NBA All-Star Game.

Prior to traveling to Atlanta, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons had contact with an individual who is confirmed today to have tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, Embiid (Team Durant) and Simmons (Team LeBron) will not play in tonight's NBA All-Star Game. Participation for other All-Stars and members of the 76ers coaching staff in Atlanta is not affected because they were not exposed to the individual in Philadelphia.

Sixers Coach Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid availability tonight in #NBAAllStar game in Atlanta



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been ruled out of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, the league has announced. The two had contact with a barber who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, sources told 6abc and ESPN.The barber, located in the Philadelphia area, tested positive after undergoing additional testing Sunday because of an inconclusive positive test, sources said.Embiid is on Team Durant, while Simmons is on Team LeBron. There are no plans to replace them in the All-Star Game at this point, a source told ESPN.Here is the official announcement from the NBA:Earlier Sunday morning, Sixers coach Doc Rivers said it was "not looking great" that either would play on Sunday night.Both Embiid and Simmons traveled to Atlanta on Saturday night in private planes and have remained in quarantine, which was the protocol for every All-Star participant.The NBA has feared an outbreak involving the league's best players in Atlanta and has significant precautions in place to isolate the players on the way in and out of Atlanta for the game."The last thing we need is an outbreak to start the second half; it looks like we may already be having one as a team," Rivers said Sunday.-----ESPN contributed to this report.