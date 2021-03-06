Joel Embiid donating $100K in All-Star winnings to Philly homeless shelters

👏 Joel Embiid will donate his winnings from Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game to Philadelphia homeless shelters, including Project HOME, Sunday Breakfast Mission and Youth Service INC



In total @JoelEmbiid has committed $100,000 across these organizations! @6abc #JoelEmbiid pic.twitter.com/5ZuBf9h1Vl — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 6, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has committed to donate his $100,000 winnings from Sunday's NBA All-Star Game to Philadelphia homeless shelter.Embiid, a four-time All-Star, announced Saturday the winnings will go to shelters including Project HOME, Sunday Breakfast Mission and Youth Service INC."So many have fallen on such hard times during the pandemic," Embiid said in a press release. "I felt it was important to provide more support for individuals and families struggling with homelessness and food insecurity. I'm continually grateful for all of the support that Philadelphia and the fans have given me not just around All-Star but all my years in the league. I will continue to help in any way I can."The 76ers say Embiid's commitment will help area homeless by providing 15,000 meals, and 4,000 essential clothing items to homeless teens and adults.The donations, the 76ers say, will also provide care and treatment of 1,000 homeless individuals receiving COVID-19 vaccines and support for 30+ homeless families, including education, health care, and employment services.In addition, the donations will fund a six-week summer camp for 50+ homeless and at-risk youth, as well as shelter and essential needs for over 300 teens facing homelessness or home insecurity.Embiid will be part of Team Durant this Sunday in Atlanta for the 2021 All-Star Game.