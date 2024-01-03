Sixers MVP Joel Embiid's $5.5M Philadelphia penthouse for sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Are you in the market for some real estate - and have a few million dollars to spare? Philadelphia 76ers MVP Joel Embiid's Society Hill condo is now on the market.

The penthouse condo is on the 100 block of Walnut Street and features incredible views of the Center City skyline.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit features an outdoor private pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen.

According to property records, the apartment last changed hands in 2018 when it sold for just over $3 million.

The MVP's condo is now listed at $5.5 million.