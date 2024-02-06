WATCH LIVE

Joel Embiid had successful procedure on injured left knee, Philadelphia 76ers say

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 3:07PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had a successful procedure on his injured left knee on Tuesday morning, the team said.

The Sixers said in a statement that Embiid will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.

Embiid suffered a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee when Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on his leg in a game last Tuesday.

The injury occurred when Kuminga inadvertently fell on Embiid while going after a loose ball in the fourth quarter. Embiid eventually left the court under his own power.

Embiid is the NBA's reigning Most Valuable Player.

But a repeat will no longer be possible because, as ESPN notes, Embiid will fall well short of the league's 65-game minimum to earn postseason awards.

