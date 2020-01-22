Sports

POLL: Should the Sixers trade Embiid, Simmons or keep both?

The Philadelphia 76ers are 29-16, good for fifth place in the East despite Joel Embiid sitting out the past seven games with a hand injury.

The team has made a run up the standings with Embiid sidelined (won 5 of 7) due in large part to the re-emergence of Ben Simmons. Fresh off a colossal 34-12-12 stat line in a win vs. Brooklyn, Simmons' electric play with Embiid out has resurrected the discussion about whether the Sixers would be better off trading one of their stars.



We may get more clarity Wednesday as Simmons leads the Sixers into defending champ Toronto at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

So, we ask: What do you want the Sixers to do with their stars? Let us know in the poll question below.

