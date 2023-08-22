Collegeville's Joey Graziadei named the next 'Bachelor'

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The next Bachelor has been announced, and he has ties to our area.

Joey Graziadei, from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, was a contestant on season 20 of "The Bachelorette," and now he is getting his own shot at love.

Here's the ABC announcement:

After his heartbreaking departure at the end of Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette," Joey Graziadei will take a second shot at finding his perfect match when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 28th season of "The Bachelor." The charismatic teaching tennis pro, who won over Bachelor Nation with his honesty and openness to find lasting love, will be handing out roses when the season premieres next year on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.



Joey Graziadei is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who stole hearts all over America on season 20 of "The Bachelorette" with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Graziadei open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love.



As the Bachelor, Graziadei is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.



