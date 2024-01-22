Tonight on 6abc: Royersford's own Joey Graziadei hope to find love as 'The Bachelor'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Last year, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania's own Joey Graziadei was turned down by Charity Lawson on the finale of ABC's "The Bachelorette."

Now, the 28-year-old tennis pro from Royersford is healed and he's ready to find love again. This time, he is the one handing out the roses.

Joey's season kicks off Monday night on 6abc.

"Just a year ago, I was living in Hawaii, focusing on what was going to be coming next and I was open to it, but this wasn't this wasn't all my bingo card," Graziadei said.

In this past year, the Royersford native first had to move on from his heartbreak in Charity's season.

Then, he had to get ready to meet the 32 women vying for his heart.

"I need someone kind. I need someone compassionate," he said. "I need someone who thinks about others, someone goofy and fun, someone I'd be excited to wake up next to every day."

Based on the trailer for the new season it seems he's made a few connections!

"There's definitely connections," he said. "I think it's going to be something that people will enjoy to see. I really go back to how amazing the women are."

Three of the women are from Philadelphia.

Lanie is a real estate agent, and Allison and Lauren are sisters.

"We have some Philly girls in the mix," he said, "which I think is such a great thing for the show."

As for two of them being sisters?

"It's going to be a big part of night one," he said. "I can definitely tease that! I think it's something that's a different dynamic. It's not usual for the show. It definitely surprised me when I figured that out!"

What happens in the end is also being called "an unprecedented shocking first in Bachelor history."

"Obviously, you see a lot of emotion," he said. "You can definitely see the ending is something that's going to be worth tuning in for and watching through this season. I think it's something that hasn't happened before. That's going to be interesting to see."

In this season, Joey returns home and pays a visit to Collegeville Italian Bakery.

"I've gotten a lot of great support from the local community," Graziadei said. "I can't ask for anything else. It was surreal."

While his season airs, he's back home.

"I tried to be myself as much as I can during this," he said, excited about the fact that he gets to watch the episodes with family and friends.

"You really feel all of the emotions. I wasn't going to try to hide from them, and the ending is something worth tuning in for."

Watch the two-hour season premiere of The Bachelor right here on 6abc at 8 p.m.