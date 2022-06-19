Filipino lawyer killed in Philadelphia shooting was headed to airport: Sources

Sources tell Action News that John Albert Laylo was in Philadelphia with his mother visiting family when he was shot.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A lawyer from the Philippines died Sunday after he was shot in Philadelphia while traveling to the airport, Action News has learned.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday near 38th and Spruce streets.

Sources say John Albert Laylo, 25, and his mother were in a Uber on the way to Philadelphia International Airport when a gunman came up from behind and fired several rounds into the car.

The gunman, who investigators believe was in a black vehicle, then pulled up on the driver's side of the car and fired additional gunshots, police said.

Laylo was shot in the head and died from his injuries Sunday. His mother was also injured.

Philippine Consulate General in New York Elmer G Cato traveled to Philadelphia Sunday to be with Laylo's family.

Laylo had been in Philadelphia visiting family with his mother since June 9.

A spokesperson with Filipino American Association of Philadelphia says they are very concerned about what happened, adding that Laylo and his mother were innocent visitors trying to enjoy the city.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

