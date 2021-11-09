Jury deliberations could begin Tuesday in Dougherty-Henon bribery trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11118392" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "He said to me he (Dougherty) could have me replaced," Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams testified. "I took it as a ... threat."

Three years since their indictment, the trial begins for labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The defense has rested and closing arguments have concluded in the federal bribery trial of IBEW Local 98 union boss John Dougherty and City Councilman Bobby Henon.Both defendants face conspiracy and honest services charges. Jurors could begin deliberations by Tuesday mid-day.Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Costello carried closing arguments for the government for a little over two hours.Costello reiterated what the prosecution has asserted for the majority of the trial: Dougherty paid Henon a $75,000 a year salary to do his bidding.Costello called the salary and perks a "stream of benefits," saying tickets to sporting events that Henon had received between 2015-2016 totaled $27,000.During the trial, the government rolled out hours of wiretap conversations and dozens of witnesses.The prosecution alleges that Dougherty used Henon's office to gain leadership in powerful union organizations and inserted himself in city negotiations with Comcast and Verizon.Dougherty is also accused of trying to use muscle against other unions during the soda tax issue.Prosecutors allege that Henon, at the behest of the communication workers union, called a council hearing to grill Verizon while they were in the midst of a strike. They also allege Henon and Dougherty shut down the installation of MRI machines at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia because there were non-union workers on the job.The defense maintains they were concerned about safety since the workers were non-union.Hank Hockeimer, Dougherty's attorney, stated to jurors at the beginning of his closing that "Henon's salary was not a bribe."He added the salary was also not a secret and it was disclosed. Hockeimer urged jurors to focus when listening to the wiretap conversations.Hockeimer says Dougherty never demanded Henon to do anything even though he may have said he made demands to the councilman to others.Henon's defense attorney Brian McMonagle picked apart every allegation made by prosecutors. He stated that his client Henon should be found not guilty. He, like many other councilmembers, have two jobs and he was an active employee of Local 98, McMonagle said.Jurors return for instructions Tuesday at 9 a.m.