West Chester man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 4 children between the ages of 5 and 8

Investigators learned that the two girls were five years old at the time of the abuse.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man from West Chester was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting two boys and two girls between the ages of five and eight years old.

John Stevens, 54, has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, endangering the welfare of children, corrupting minors, and related offenses.

The incident began when police from West Whiteland Township were dispatched to a residence in West Chester for reports of child abuse.

The anonymous reporter told police Stevens had been assaulting the four victims at his residence between March 31 and April 2. Officials said the abuse occurred when Stevens was left to care for these children.

One of the girls told police that Stevens had assaulted her three times over the course of three days.

Another girl told police that Stevens threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the abuse, according to officials.

During one occasion, the girls told police an unidentified 13-year-old was invited over by Stevens. The teen assaulted the girls under Stevens' supervision, according to police.

The other two victims were a 7-year-old boy and a boy who was six when the abuse began and eight when it ended.

Both boys detailed many instances of abuse by Stevens.

"These young and innocent children were violated in unimaginable ways by a person who had a responsibility to keep them safe. This horrific betrayal will certainly affect their entire family. We all commend these brave children for their courage to speak up despite the threats they received if they came forward," said District Attorney Deb Ryan.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on May 11, 2023, for Stevens.

Officials say he is held at Chester County Prison on $750,000 cash bail.