Montco man rides 110 miles to raise money to fund gym memberships for less fortunate

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- John Curcio became a member at the Spring Valley YMCA in Royersford, Montgomery County 10 years ago after realizing he was out of shape and overweight.
"Before I came here, I was probably over 300 pounds. I joined, dropped 100 pounds and started working here," he said.
John credits the facility for saving his life and improving his health.
John became paralyzed in 1988 after a roofing accident. His ladder broke and he fell from two stories up, breaking his back and severing his spinal cord.
"It was just an unfortunate accident," he said.
Hoping to inspire others around him, he started John's Ride. The fundraiser aims to raise money to fund memberships for people who can't afford them so that they can benefit as well.
"This is my way to give back a little bit," he said.
March also marks Disability Awareness month. John said kicking off the month by participating in John's Ride was the perfect day.
The facility is equipped with arm bikes, which John used for his ride.
"It's all about the members here, if I can inspire one person, its worth it," he said.
John began his ride at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday and finished around 6:00 p.m. with no break, riding 110 miles in total.
This is the third year that John hosted this event.
The YMCA's goal is to reach $10,000 and so far they are at about $8,000. Donations will be accepted through June.
To make a donation, CLICK HERE.
