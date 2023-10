Report of active shooter at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst unfounded

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday due to reports of an active shooter.

The all-clear was given around 3:42 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

"JBMDL is no longer under a lockdown condition, we have confirmed all members of JBMDL are safe," the base announced on social media.

Further information on what led to the incident was not immediately released.