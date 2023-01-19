Arrest made in 2015 murder that sparked gang war in Wilmington, Delaware

The arrest comes nearly eight years to the day after Jordan Ellerbe was murdered.

An arrest was announced in the 2015 murder of a 16-year-old in Wilmington that sparked a bloody gang war.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- An arrest has been announced in the 2015 murder of a 16-year-old in Wilmington that sparked a bloody gang war.

Jordan Ellerbe was shot and killed and two others were wounded on N. Broom Street in January of that year.

The arrest comes nearly eight years to the day.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings made the announcement during a news conference Thursday morning. Ellerbe's mother and sisters were in attendance during the announcement.

"He was an innocent child," said Jennings.

Oliver Henry, 24, was taken into custody on Tuesday. He's charged with first-degree murder for the death of Ellerbe. He also faces three counts of attempted murder.

Henry was 17 years old at the time of the shooting.

According to police and the attorney general, the shooting sparked a bloody war between rival gangs.

"This war against these gangs has left families' lives shattered, forever broken by the loss of their loved ones," said Jennings.

That includes the murder of 15-year-old Brandon Wingo. He was shot and killed as he walked home from school in 2016.

"We have teenagers, practically children, arming themselves and going to war with each other. It is senseless. It is wrong," said Jennings.

Wilmington's police chief said the arrest will send a clear message that investigators will never give up.

"We will continue to dedicate resources to investigating these cases and holding offenders accountable," said Chief Wilfredo Campos. "Even if it takes years before we make an arrest."

Henry is being held in jail on $2.5 million bond.