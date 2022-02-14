2nd lawsuit filed against former Philly police inspector charged in protest assault

Bologna was caught on video striking a student in the head with an ASP, a collapsible metal police baton, during a June 2020 protest on the Ben Franklin Parkway. He was later terminated from the department after the incident.
The second lawsuit was filed on behalf of Evan Gorski, a Temple University student who says Bologna hit him over the head with a metal baton on June 1, 2021.
"Bologna violently swung the ASP at Mr. Gorski's head, striking Mr. Gorski approximately two inches below the crown of his head," the lawsuit states.
Officers say they were spit on, sprayed with urine and chemicals as well as verbally and physically assaulted during the protests. Bologna's attorneys say his actions were always lawful and justified.
The lawsuit also names the City of Philadelphia and two others involved in Gorski's arrest: Officer Brandon McPoyle and Officer Brian Dillard.
"McPoyle and Dillard had been present and observed the circumstances of Bologna's use of force against Mr. Gorski and were aware that there was no justification for the use of any force against Mr. Gorski. Despite this knowledge, defendants McPoyle and Dillard failed to intervene to prevent Bologna's use of force," the lawsuit alleges.
Bologna is also being sued by a Audubon, NJ woman following an incident during a protest on June 2, 2021, at 10th and Market streets in Center City.
On August 31, 2021, the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas approved assault-related charges that were refiled against Bologna in connection with the June 1 protest.
SEE ALSO: Judge approves refiled assault-related charges against former police inspector