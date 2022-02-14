lawsuit

2nd lawsuit filed against former Philly police inspector charged in protest assault

The lawsuit also named the City of Philadelphia and two other officers involved in Evan Gorski's arrest.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2nd lawsuit filed against fmr. officer charged in protest assault

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna is now facing a second civil rights lawsuit.

Bologna was caught on video striking a student in the head with an ASP, a collapsible metal police baton, during a June 2020 protest on the Ben Franklin Parkway. He was later terminated from the department after the incident.

The second lawsuit was filed on behalf of Evan Gorski, a Temple University student who says Bologna hit him over the head with a metal baton on June 1, 2021.

"Bologna violently swung the ASP at Mr. Gorski's head, striking Mr. Gorski approximately two inches below the crown of his head," the lawsuit states.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner Friday announced he is filing aggravated assault and related charges against Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna.



Officers say they were spit on, sprayed with urine and chemicals as well as verbally and physically assaulted during the protests. Bologna's attorneys say his actions were always lawful and justified.

The lawsuit also names the City of Philadelphia and two others involved in Gorski's arrest: Officer Brandon McPoyle and Officer Brian Dillard.

"McPoyle and Dillard had been present and observed the circumstances of Bologna's use of force against Mr. Gorski and were aware that there was no justification for the use of any force against Mr. Gorski. Despite this knowledge, defendants McPoyle and Dillard failed to intervene to prevent Bologna's use of force," the lawsuit alleges.

Bologna is also being sued by a Audubon, NJ woman following an incident during a protest on June 2, 2021, at 10th and Market streets in Center City.

On August 31, 2021, the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas approved assault-related charges that were refiled against Bologna in connection with the June 1 protest.

SEE ALSO: Judge approves refiled assault-related charges against former police inspector



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaprotestlawsuitgeorge floydphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Citing precedent, court rules against Philly lost-gun reporting law
Pa. attorney general files complaint against 'Philly Fighting Covid'
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
Texas doctor sues Chase bank for denying her service
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia firefighters union sues city over vaccine mandate
Police: Man fatally stabbed in Wawa parking lot
Residents upset over new CBD Kratom store
"Justice is served" father says after daughter's killer convicted
Vandal wanted after four swastikas spray-painted around Del.
Ocean City community donates valentines to veterans
Police ID man who allegedly shot Philly officer in bulletproof vest
Show More
James Harden attends 76ers practice, but no games until after break
Disneyland celebrates Rams' Super Bowl win with parade
Witness: Unruly passenger tried to enter cockpit, open plane door
Man charged after stabbing 6 family members inside home: Police
Citing precedent, court rules against Philly lost-gun reporting law
More TOP STORIES News