Governor Josh Shapiro proposes multi-million dollar plan to aid SEPTA

Host Matt O'Donnell and the panelists discuss the latest in local politics, headlined by Governor Josh Shapiro's multi-million-dollar plan to increase funding for public transit systems amid SEPTA's budget deficits.

They also evaluate how the legalization of recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania could potentially lend support to state funding.

The panelists go on to discuss a how a special election for a vacated House seat in Bucks County could shift the balance of power in the State House.

Other topics include Democratic Senator Bob Casey claiming it could be a "long, tough race" against potential Republican challenger Dave McCormick; a revived PA Supreme Court case lays a path to protect abortion access under the state constitution. Plus, would you watch an AI-generated newscast?

Get the Inside Story with panelists Derek Green, Dom Giordano, Liz Preate Havey and Neil Oxman.