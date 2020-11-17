Bail reduction denied for man arrested near Pennsylvania Convention Center

Antonio Lamotta, 61 (left) and Joshua Macias, 42 (right)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who was arrested outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center while votes were being counted in Philadelphia has been denied a bail reduction on Monday.Joshua Macias, 42, was one of the men arrested on November 5.According to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Macias, 42, and Antonio Lamotta, 61, both of Chesapeake, Va., have been charged with Concealed Firearm Without a License, a third-degree felony, and Carrying a Firearm on Public Streets or Public Property, a first-degree misdemeanor.A woman was also with them, but she was not placed under arrest, officials said.Police say they received a tip that individuals, armed with firearms, were on their way to the Convention Center area in a silver Hummer truck.The tip involved a group, possibly a family, who drove up from Virginia, intent on "straightening things out" during the vote count at the Convention Center.At 10:20 p.m., officers spotted an unoccupied silver Hummer truck parked at 230 North 13th Street and alerted that over police radio.Minutes later, police said, two bicycle patrol officers discovered Macias and Lamotta.Macias had a .40-caliber Beretta handgun inside his jacket, LaMotta had a 9mm Beretta in a holster and an AR-style rifle and ammunition were found inside the vehicle, Outlaw said. Authorities initially said that the rifle did not have a serial number but later said that it did.Police said neither had a valid Pennsylvania permit to carry and were both placed under arrest.According to authorities, the men said the Hummer was their vehicle. The vehicle had a window sticker and a hat with the logo for the internet group QAnon, which is known for spreading conspiracy theories. The FBI has labeled them a domestic terror threat.Macias' bail remains set at $750,000.Lamotta, who is also being held on $750,000, has a simlar bail hearing on Friday.