clothing

Chester-based JrKickz brings unique look, feel to the shoe game

By Todd Haas
EMBED <>More Videos

Delco's JRKickz brings new flavors, styles to sneaker industry

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester-based company Jrkickz creates unique and eye-catching footwear.

Founder Breon Barrett and Co-founder Ron Alexander have been in operation for about 10 years. The two started out creating athleisure clothes, which they say is anything and everything athletic wear.

"We wanna be that brand where we represent a little bit of everything," said Barrett.

In the past two years, they have launched their shoe line, which has taken off.

"We wanna bring some new flavors some new styles, new designs on top of an affordable comfortable sneaker overall," said Barrett.

The shoes are very unique and are something the owners say represent their customers.

"We wanna be that brand that speaks for those that don't have a voice," says Barrett.

They are very proud of the work they do and say seeing people wearing their brand is the ultimate reward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychesterdelaware countybusinessclothingcommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOTHING
Girl paralyzed in porch swing accident now helping other injured kids
Where to find designer deals on a budget
Online shoppers getting billions of 'out of stock' notices, data shows
West Chester designer creating fashion to support a good cause
TOP STORIES
65 shots fired, 6 injured in Germantown violence
Daughter fatally shot when dad allegedly mistook her for intruder
Airline cancellations could get worse this weekend
Toll increases begin this weekend on major roadways
NYE: Size and type of party determine COVID safety, experts say
Champagne shortage in some markets ahead of New Year's Eve: sellers
Final day for Chester County hospital
Show More
Gov. Carney to issue state of emergency to fight COVID-19 winter surge
Hospitals in NJ reach 'Level Red,' visitor restrictions
Prince Andrew in the spotlight after Ghislaine Maxwell conviction
AccuWeather: Tracking Rain And 60s This Weekend
Jessica Boyington's Top 6 Philly dishes of 2021
More TOP STORIES News